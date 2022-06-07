A balanced $33,328,130 budget for fiscal year 2022-23 was approved by the Tehachapi City Council following a two-hour review on June 6.
The total includes all city operations — including Tehachapi Municipal Airport, refuse, transit, water and wastewater treatment services — as well as special districts for drainage, lighting and landscaping. But it is the city’s General Fund that funds overall operations and allows the most discretionary spending.
With revenue anticipated to be $12,244,606, the General Fund will cover personnel costs of $10,574,589, operating expenses of $11,471,704 and capital outlay of $11,281,837.
City Manager Greg Garrett presented the budget to council members in an open meeting that was attended only by city staff and a news reporter. Finance Director Hamed Jones was also on hand to answer questions.
Garrett noted that the city is emphasizing public safety with the new budget, adding four new positions to the Tehachapi Police Department — an assistant police chief, an additional sergeant and two additional officers (with the option of filling the officer roles with public safety support specialists).
Police department spending is budgeted at 42.2 percent of General Fund expenditures for the coming year — a total of $5,202,920.
Garrett said beefing up the police department is needed because state mandates allow more crimes to be considered misdemeanors, leading to repeat offenders being released into the community. More need for police to be in contact with these offenders means an increased need for police.
“The men and women of Tehachapi Police Department do an amazing job,” Garrett said. “But the challenge is so great… And we’re committed to making certain that our city remains one of the safest cities in Kern County.’”
Police Chief Kent Kroeger also addressed the council.
“We’ve done great so far,” he said. “We’ve been able to maintain, we’ve had crime reductions but we’re certainly feeling the pinch.”
The chief said he sees no change in the way the state of California will treat crime and address criminals.
“So we’ve got to do everything we can here,” he said.
As part of the budget approval, the city also revised some of its employee position statements. The lead dispatcher will become the communications and records supervisor for the local 911 Communications Center and the community engagement specialist will become known as the community engagement manager.
Challenges
In addition to a huge projected increase in the need for General Fund dollars to cover the city’s contract with the Kern County Fire Department, and increases in insurance costs across the board, Garrett said there are numerous unfunded mandates from the state.
These include staff time and eventual user rate increases to cover the organics collection program required by SB 1383, air quality regulations impacting the public works equipment, police department system encryption upgrade and unfunded pandemic costs.
However, a federal coronavirus relief grant of $1,556,254 is helping to balance the General Fund budget and will be used to cover some of those one-time expenses including $391,000 for public works equipment and deferred building maintenance, $346,500 to match state and federal grants being used for a multi-million dollar taxiway project at the airport, $335,000 in IT and phone upgrades and $175,000 for new police vehicles, equipment and radio encryption.
Some items proposed for the coming year were not included in the budget, Garrett said. These included an additional $350,000 for city-funded street rehabilitation and two maintenance positions.
Because of the county fire contract, higher expenses due to inflation and the potential that a recession will result in lower revenues, the city is looking at future operating deficits, Garrett noted. The five-year budget shows a $2.2 million deficit by fiscal year 2026-27.
There was no discussion as to specifics, but Garrett said the city is continuing to look at city or regional solutions to the challenge of the county fire department expense.
Sales tax
The city’s share of sales tax collected by the state is expected to amount to $4,011,000 in the coming fiscal year — about a third of General Fund revenue. Lodging tax is projected to be $998,000 or 8 percent of General Fund revenue.
Currently, the sales tax collected in the city is at the rate of 7.25 percent — lower than the 8.25 percent charged by the city of Bakersfield and many other Kern County cities and considerably less than the 10.25 percent rate charged in Lancaster and Palmdale. The rate in unincorporated Kern County is also 7.25 percent.
Although there was no formal discussion about increasing the sales tax rate, council members Christina Scrivner and Susan Wiggins said they believed the city needs to start looking at how it can meet future needs.
“Whether it’s a one-cent sales tax (increase) or whatever,” Wiggins said the city needs to look at options.
The city tried for a half-cent sales tax increase (from 7.5 percent to 8 percent) in 2014 but the increase was rejected by voters (773 yes and 835 no).
More information
• The city’s five-year budget plan is outlined in documents available as part of the agenda for the June 6 special meeting, online here: bit.ly/3GVDmTC.
• The city continues to seek input from residents on its website and has posted information from surveys here: bit.ly/3O0648c.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
