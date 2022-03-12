With a lawsuit filed by the local water district against the city of Tehachapi last September pending, there may be tension between the two public agencies, but the city shows no signs of backing down on its expectation of meeting some of its future growth needs with State Water Project supplies.
In a presentation at a special meeting workshop held by the board of directors of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District on March 9, city Development Services Director Jay Schlosser provided an overview of the city’s water supply and demand.
The five members of the water district board — President Robert Schultz, Vice President James Pack, Kathy Cassil, Jonathan Hall and Rick Zanutto — listened to Schlosser’s presentation but made no comment. No action was on the agenda for the meeting.
Water district General Manager Tom Neisler, however, disputed Schlosser’s representation of the district’s budget, although he did agree that the majority of the district’s property tax revenue comes from non-agricultural lands.
Among the issues in the water district’s lawsuit against the city is whether the city can rely on imported water from the State Water Project to meet future growth needs.
In presenting background information about the creation of the water district and the larger community’s decision to contract for imported water, Schlosser said historical documents show there was always an intent for both agriculture and M&I (municipal and industrial) customers to use imported water.
He noted that in the mid-1960s the city helped fund the initial studies that led to formation of the water district and importation system.
Nearly 50 years after the first imported water was delivered to the district, the region has changed considerably, Schlosser said. Although much of the local economy was once tied to agriculture, today there is relatively little agricultural activity in the Tehachapi Basin and throughout the district, fewer than 5 percent of residents are employed in agriculture.
Schlosser questioned the district’s continued commitment to ag customers — and provision of water to allow continued residential construction in unincorporated areas of the district — while insisting that the city can’t plan for imported water to support long-term growth plans.
He shared details about known development projects in the city and also the city’s efforts to meet future water demands.
These include requiring new development to be highly water-efficient, continuing water conservation, water rights acquisition through purchase and lease, and water recycling — specifically the city’s Groundwater Sustainability Project (which the district refers to as IPR (an acronym for Indirect Potable Recharge). The project, estimated to cost between $15 million and $20 million, is a multiyear effort to upgrade treatment of the city’s wastewater to tertiary level, then return it to the ground to eventually become part of the potable water supply.
In addition to these various efforts, Schlosser said, the city expects to be able to purchase imported M&I water from the district.
He said the city would like to be a partner with the district and other water users in the region to share information and plan for development and use of available water resources.
Water decisions
Also at the March 9 meeting, Neisler presented a report about the status of imported water prospects for the coming year and issues that the board will need to consider when it makes plans to allocate available water, including that requested by the city.
With the continuing drought, the district board will have to make tough choices about allocating imported water, if available, and potentially drawing on banked reserves to meet customer needs. Far more water has been requested than is expected to be available.
State law requires that health and safety be prioritized over all other water uses. Beyond that, the board will have some choices as to how to allocate any remaining water. Irrigation for Tehachapi Cemetery and Benz Visco Park, as well as priorities for ag customers, must be determined.
Water retailers — including the city and community services districts in Bear Valley Springs, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs — will be able to continue to provide water to customers but programs to purchase state water for water banking are at risk with such a low allocation.
The board will also be asked to establish the year’s priorities for ag water. In the past, Neisler said in his staff report, the board has prioritized irrigation of higher value more permanent crops and food crops have been prioritized over non-food crops.
The water district board will consider imported water requests from the city and other customers at its next regular meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16. An agenda for that meeting is available online at tccwd.com/current-board-meeting/.
The lawsuit
The foundation of the Sept. 16, 2021, lawsuit is an allegation by the district that the city failed to meet requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act in approving the Sage Ranch residential subdivision and other projects. The case will be decided based upon the administrative record, according to Tom Neisler, general manager of the water district, and a quick resolution was not expected.
Aside from two procedural rulings made in January by Kern County Superior Court Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II, no recent activity related to the case has been made public. Both the city and the water district have cited the case as the reason for numerous closed session meetings to give direction regarding the litigation to legal staff.
The water district continues to scrutinize city development and water plans.
At a meeting of the water district’s board of directors on Jan. 19, Neisler requested that the board retain its Tehachapi Basin Groundwater and IPR Project Committee.
Neisler said the committee was appointed in April 2021 to assist staff and receive detailed technical reports on projects within the city of Tehachapi.
“Since that time the need for the committee has expanded,” he told directors in a staff report. “TCCWD is currently in litigation with the City on the Sage Ranch project and at least one more project to which TCCWD has raised concerns is under consideration. Staff desires to retain this committee at this time.”
The board accepted Neisler’s recommendation. Board members on the committee are Schultz and Zanutto.
The district also sent a letter to the city on Nov. 9, 2021, opposing approval of the commercial retail center set to come before the city planning commission on March 14.
“Until the source of the water supply and the project’s impact on the water supply can be identified and evaluated, TCCWD opposes approval of the project,” Neisler wrote. “Neither the impact of the project, nor the cumulative impact of the project in conjunction with other development proposals can be determined from the document,” he added.
On Feb. 7, Schlosser responded to Neisler’s letter, noting that the project is the construction of a single multiuse building that is expected to consume two to three acre-feet of potable water annually.
“The City’s annual groundwater allocation is approximately 1,900 AFY. The Project would represent less than 0.2% of the City’s annual groundwater allocation,” Schlosser wrote.
Also on March 14, the Tehachapi Planning Commission was set to review the development of a 91-space recreational vehicle park and storage facility on 25 acres near the corner of West Tehachapi Boulevard and Dennison Road. City staff recommended the adoption of a finding of no significant environmental impact.
According to city planning documents, the RV park will require about 12.23 acre-feet of water per year, including landscaping (about six times the water use of the Capital Hills commercial project). There was no record of the water district objecting to the city’s environmental review related to the project included in the agenda packet for the planning commission meeting.
More information
Information about the litigation can be found online by searching for Case Number BCV-21-102184 at: portal.kern.courts.ca.gov/case-search/case-number.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
