New episodes have been added to season three of the TehachaPod podcast, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city of Tehachapi.
Budge provided highlights of some new episodes:
• Season 3, Episode 33 – Jeanette Pauer from the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce shares all the events taking place throughout Tehachapi for June and into early summer.
• Season 3, Episode 34 – Gary Mazzola from the Tehachapi Community Theater talks to TehachaPod about the new play “On Golden Pond,” which opened June 10 and runs through the end of June. He talks about the chemistry the cast and crew have and how much fun he is having being back on stage. All performances are at the BeeKay Theatre on Green Street.
• Season 3, Episode 36 – Hamed Jones, finance director for the city of Tehachapi, talks about the recently approved $33.3 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. He explains the sources of revenue and the expenditures and also covers some looming cost increases from Kern County for fire department services for the city.
• Season 3, Episode 37 – Clare Scotti from Discover Tehachapi stops in to talk about the weekly entertainment and events at Tehachapi’s breweries and wineries.
TehachaPod is a free podcast available on most podcasting platforms: tehachapod.libsyn.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.