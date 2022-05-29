A public hearing for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget is set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6. The Tehachapi City Council will review the budget and accept public comment at the hearing and may adopt the budget at the regular council meeting set for 6 p.m. the same day, according to Key Budge, city spokesman.
Agendas for the council meetings were not available at press time but will be posted online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter. The meetings will be held in the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St.
Although a draft budget was also not available at press time, the city’s 268-page five-year budget approved last June and a midyear adjustment approved on April 4, provide substantial information about what the city may face in the coming fiscal year.
The expenditure budget adopted by the council last June was $27,019,930, of which $18,907,613 was operating expenses and the remainder, $8,112,317, going to capital appropriations. Expenditures projected for the coming year were $25,550,793, of which only $350,000 is for capital outlay (city-funded street rehabilitation). The capital expenditures in the current year are much higher (in the five-year budget plan) because they include significant work completed or set to be underway soon including projects along Snyder Avenue, tree-planting and stormwater project, West Park frontage improvements and Pinon Road extension. Grant funding helped pay for a portion of those projects.
Last year, the city projected that its revenue will decrease from $27,492,875 in 2021-22 to $25,614,820 in 2022-23. Expenditures were also expected to decrease — from $27,019,930 in 2021-22 to $25,550,793.
Fire Department contract
At least one expense is already known to exceed the cost projected a year ago.
As reported by Corey Costelloe, assistant to the city manager, at the council’s Nov. 15 meeting, the city’s contract for fire services with the Kern County Fire Department is poised to increase significantly.
The contract with the county is funded in two ways — from the fire fund (a property tax that goes to support the fire department) and from additional money the city pays from the general fund.
When the current year budget was prepared, the city knew that the county intended to increase its charges. However, when proposed costs were reported to the city, they were actually even higher than shown in the budget, according to Costelloe’s report to the council.
In the current fiscal year, he said, the amount city must pay from the general fund is $18,669. But for next year, the payment from the general fund goes up to $196,048 — a year-over-year increase of $177,379. And the following year the payment from the general fund is projected to nearly double to $385,577.
In November, the council established a council committee comprised of Mayor Phil Smith and Mayor Pro Tem Michael Davies to study potential alternatives, but so far there has not been a report back to the council from that committee.
The city once had its own fire department but disbanded it and contracted with Kern County in 2007.
Personnel costs
General fund expenditures cover general operations of the city, including personnel. In the five-year budget approved by the council last June, general fund revenue for the coming year was projected to be $10,536,384. The city’s general fund expense for the current fiscal year is $9,952,546. This includes personnel costs. In the current year, the overall personnel cost ($6,135,490) is 62 percent of the expenditure budget, and police expenses ($4,494,820) represent 45 percent of that figure.
Overall personnel expenses can be expected to go up next year based upon collective bargaining agreements. However, in the current year personnel expense was adjusted downward in April by $223,945 due to unfilled police department vacancies.
Revenue
Income to the general fund includes taxes, grants and charges for services.
The largest source is property taxes, including the fire fund. According to notes included in the current five-year budget, the city does not actually receive the fire fund portion of the property tax but began including both the revenue and offsetting expenditure in order to show the contribution made by city taxpayers to support the county fire department.
About a third of general fund revenue comes from local sales tax, 8 percent comes from transient occupancy tax (sometimes called a lodging tax), 15 percent is from the state in lieu of motor vehicle licensing fees, 1 percent comes from a special Walmart Community Facilities Tax and the remainder comes from the city’s share of property taxes.
According to the current five-year budget, an anticipated grant of $800,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act was included in the 2021-22 General Fund revenue budget and offset the loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A surplus of $583,838 showing in this year’s budget was created by that income, according to the budget document approved last June.
However, on March 29, as part of the mid-year budget adjustment process, Finance Director Hamed Jones reported that the $800,000 was being moved to FY 2022-23.
The city also receives income from its enterprises including water service, wastewater treatment and airport operations, but those funds go to support the related operation and not to the general fund. The totals — and related expenses — are part of the city budget.
Landscaping and lighting districts and drainage benefit assessment districts are funded by property tax on parcels included in the districts determined annually to cover related expenses.
According to the five-year budget approved last June, in the current year the city is subsidizing the airport fund with $153,254 and has budgeted $1,275,668 from the general fund to subsidize Tehachapi Municipal Airport for its estimated operating deficits as well as to meet the grant-matching requirements for related capital projects.
And in the current year’s budget, the city tapped its water fund to help pay for $69,000 in water rights leases and $3.2 million in water rights purchases, as well as improvements to the water system.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
