About a million dollars in roadwork — funded mostly by a state grant — has improved circulation and air quality in the city of Tehachapi.
The city of Tehachapi celebrated with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, June 13.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
About a million dollars in roadwork — funded mostly by a state grant — has improved circulation and air quality in the city of Tehachapi.
The city of Tehachapi celebrated with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, June 13.
The previously unpaved portion of Pinon Street from Dennison Road west to Brandon Court has been completed. In addition to cutting down on dust from vehicles that traveled along the road even though it was unpaved, the road provides an improvement to circulation within the city as there is now an additional east-west street to carry traffic, potentially alleviating traffic along Valley Boulevard.
In addition to Mayor Michael Davies, City Council members Keith Sackewitz and Susan Wiggins, and city staff, Ahron Hakimi, executive director of the Kern Council of Governments, attended the event. KernCOG is an association of city and county governments created to address regional transportation issues.
Samantha Baker, Young Miss Tehachapi, and Jeanette Pauer, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, also attended the event.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.