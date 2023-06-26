Tehachapi City Councilmember Keith Sackewitz announced at the end of Monday afternoon's special meeting that it would be his last meeting as he is leaving Tehachapi.
Sackewitz was appointed on Feb. 7 to fill the District 2 vacancy on the council after Christina Scrivner resigned due to her election to the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees.
At the council's regular meeting on June 19, Sackewitz said he would resign sometime in the future due to a planned move to be closer to his children; he made it official on Monday.
Sackewitz is well known for volunteering at the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum and has lived in Tehachapi twice. He first moved to the community in 1963, two years after graduating from high school in Anaheim. He married his wife, Lana, and had four children in Tehachapi before they moved to Bakersfield for employment reasons. He is now retired from a career in sales.
He and his wife moved back to Tehachapi in 2008, and he became involved in the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum. He has volunteered with Friends of the Tehachapi Depot for the past 12 years, serving as vice president for eight years.
After making his announcement, Sackewitz said it had been a dream of his to serve on the City Council, and he appreciated the time he spent in that role.
Tehachapi, he said, "holds a place deep in my heart."
Mayor Michael Davies thanked Sackewitz for his service to the city.
"What he's done for the train depot and what he's done for the city itself (is appreciated)," Davies said. "You will be missed."
City Manager Greg Garrett said the council may appoint someone to fill the remainder of the term (through November 2024) or call a special election. He said an election would be costly and time-consuming.
"Time is of the essence," he noted. He then advised the council that it was already necessary to hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 29, to take care of some city business related to the airport that could not be ready sooner. He suggested that the council put the matter of filling the vacancy on the special meeting agenda for discussion and action.
If the council decides to appoint, as it has done in the past, it could set a deadline for interested individuals to apply. Whoever is appointed must be a registered voter residing in District 2. An interactive map providing the boundaries of this district can be accessed online at bit.ly/44o6HRf.
The agenda for Thursday's special meeting will be posted online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
'Investment in people'
Garrett introduced discussion of the city's budget for the coming fiscal year by comparing Tehachapi to a corporation.
"As the CEO and city manager of a public corporation, I'm extremely proud of this year's budget," he said, noting that the budget represents $42 million in anticipated revenues across the city's many departments.
"This is a $42 million corporation," he continued. Tehachapi is much like a private entity with an eye to efficiency and results for our stakeholders — you, the residents."
He then spoke of the city investing in people.
"Labor continues to be a topic across the nation, with hiring and job openings continuing to be a challenge for many corporations. At the city of Tehachapi, while we've had challenges filling some positions, for the most part, there are plenty of applicants interested in working for the city because we invest in people.
"The investment," he said, "delivers results and makes the city what it is — a shining example in Kern County and statewide."
He noted that the budget reflects the cost of keeping up with expenses, including those related to labor.
"We have such an amazing team … delivering public and private projects and setting trends in local government that are being emulated by cities many times our size," Garrett said. "We should invest in that without hesitation."
The city manager also addressed about $4 million of revenue in the budget that is projected from Measure S, the sales tax increase approved by city voters last November.
Earlier this year, he said, the council was informed of a ballot measure planned for November 2024, and city staff was concerned that, if the measure passes, it could challenge some of the city's revenue.
Since then, he said, the city has corresponded with the group organizing the initiative and a consultant and has determined that the ballot language of Measure S would be acceptable and allow the sales tax to continue even if the new ballot measure passes in 2024.
"More importantly," he said, "as the staff, we felt … like we had a duty (to use) these funds as the residents of the city desired us to do."
He said the budget shows the allocation of Measure S funds to pay expenses related to public safety, public works and maintaining infrastructure, as requested by votes. Garrett said he remains concerned about the potential impact on city coffers if fees that the city charges are challenged if the initiative passes.
City budget
The budget presentation was made by Finance Director Hamed Jones. He walked the council through the five-year plan and took time for questions.
The budget anticipates adding $189,859 to the city's General Fund reserves, bringing that ending fund balance to more than $13.7 million by June 30, 2024.
Jones noted that the water fund shows a deficit, and the city has budgeted to do a rate study. If a rate study shows that higher rates are justified to cover expenses, the council could consider raising rates in the future but would have to hold a Proposition 218 hearing first.
This year's budget shows an increase in expense related to the city's contract with the Kern County Fire Department. In addition to $762,012 in allocated property tax, a $385,048 payment to Kern County Fire must be made. That expenditure is expected to continue to increase to $1.2 million by fiscal 2027-28 (in addition to property tax paid by Tehachapi residents for fire protection).
Sackewitz asked if the city is considering other options that might allow costs to be better controlled.
"Yes, we're looking at all options," Garrett said. "We were blindsided, quite frankly, two years ago by the county of Kern with this rate increase. Since then, we have been talking to fire professionals. We visited other cities and their management."
In November 2021, when the council agreed to the new contract, it also created an ad hoc committee of Phil Smith, who was mayor at the time, and Davies, the current mayor, to explore creating a city fire department.
And in March, when a house in the city located just a mile from KCFD's Station 12 on Curry Street was destroyed by fire, council members said the response from the fire department was "unacceptable."
"Two million dollars is a lot of money (to pay) an organization that doesn't necessarily work for us or answer to us," Garrett said. "Public safety is the No. 1 item on our list of what matters most. So we're looking at all options at this point."
Budget details
The budget for the coming fiscal year shows total revenue at $41.9 million and expenditures at $39.7 million. This includes the city general fund and funds for operating water, sewer and solid waste management, as well as the airport, street repair, transit and capital projects.
The general fund will underwrite airport operations and projects and landscape and lighting districts with a total subsidy of $970,693.
Expenditures in all funds have been hit with about a 13% increase in insurance premiums.
The city's general fund revenues are projected to be 37% higher than the current year, largely due to sales tax revenue from Measure S, approved by city voters in November. The city pays for general governmental expenses — including police and fire protection — out of the general fund.
A whopping 52% of general fund revenue is expected to come from sales tax — more than $8 million. In the current year's budget, sales tax projected at more than $4 million made up only 33% of general fund revenue. Property tax revenue is also projected to increase, by about $2 million, over the current fiscal year.
Revenue generated by the city's Development Services department is expected to be $78,500 lower than the current fiscal year's budget, and revenue from the police department, including grants, is expected to be $83,351 lower.
Police personnel pay and benefits account for 34% of general fund expenditures, and non-police department personnel accounts for 22%, with general operating expenditures at 38%, capital purchases at 5% and debt service at 1%.
Measure S allocated a 1% sales tax for general use by the city. The budget shows that the city plans to use $4 million in new revenue to fund a police lieutenant, sergeant, two police officers and a police technician (dispatcher), plus additional money for police recruitment, retention and training.
The fire contract expense, landscaping and lighting district subsidy, and public works beautification workers and seasonal workers are also charged against the new revenue.
Capital improvement projects planned in the coming year include airport and street improvements, a new recreation park on Valley Boulevard, public works upgrades and maintenance, and new vehicles and equipment for the police department.
Pay increases
The budget reflects a 6% pay increase for city staff. Agreements with two unions representing city employees — the Tehachapi Police Officers Association and the Federation of Public Employees, Local 1850 — call for a cost of living adjustment in an amount equal to the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim annual November consumer price index of the prior year.
According to a staff report, the November 2022 CPI for the Los Angeles area was 670. The cost of living adjustment is applied to the fiscal 2023-24 salary schedule for represented employees. The same CPI was applied to unrepresented employees to provide equality.
On June 5, the City Council approved a new agreement with City Manager Greg Garrett, increasing his base pay by 20% to $256,080. The new salary schedule shows Garrett will receive an additional increase of $1,280 per month ($15,360 per year), bringing his new salary to about $271,440 — in addition to $12,000 per year in deferred compensation, a city vehicle with all related expenses for both personal and business use, six weeks per year paid vacation, CalPERS retirement and insurance benefits.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
