councilmeetingapril3-2023

Members of the Tehachapi City Council spoke out against a proposal for a constitutional amendment that has qualified for California’s November 2024 statewide ballot at their meeting Monday night. From left are Keith Sackewitz, Susan Wiggins, Mayor Michael Davies, Mayor Pro-Tem Joan Pogon-Cord and Phil Smith.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

All five members of the Tehachapi City Council expressed anger and concern that voter approval last fall of Measure S, a local sales tax increase, may be set aside if an initiative put on the ballot by a business group wins statewide approval in November 2024.

The city could face a loss of about $5 million in annual revenue — about $4 million less from sales tax and another $1 million from loss of other fees and charges that were legally assessed but may be made ruled out by what proponents have named “The Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act.”

