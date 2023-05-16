During a closed session at the end of its Monday night meeting, the Tehachapi City Council approved a contract for its new police chief.

City spokesman Key Budge said Tuesday morning that the action was reported after the council returned to open session. The five-year contract, to be effective June 26, is with Richard Standridge — currently the chief of police for the city of Bishop. As the city announced previously, he was selected to be the new chief following recruitment earlier this year.

