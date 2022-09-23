The Tehachapi City Council approved spending nearly $650,000 to replace a water main that serves Tehachapi High School, East Tehachapi, Ashe Village and the Orchard Glen development.
A 4-0 vote to accept a bid to complete the work from California Compaction Company was approved during a special meeting held Sept. 21. Councilmember Christina Scrivner was absent.
During the Aug. 15 meeting, Public Works Director Don Marsh described problems with the Dennison water main that was constructed by Tehachapi Unified School District in 2003 as part of the high school project. The pipeline was dedicated to the city upon completion.
He said it has had many problems due to improper installation or piping material defects.
At the latest meeting, City Manager Greg Garrett said the water line leaked two times in the last two months, creating extra work for the city and inconveniencing customers.
The contract allows 120 days past the date of approval and Public Works Director Don Marsh said it typically takes at least 30 days to get work started but the city will ask the contractor to begin as soon as possible.
