Several agenda items were discussed during the Tehachapi City Council’s last meeting held Feb. 1, including an agreement with Zambelli Fireworks Manufacturing Company for a Fourth of July fireworks display planned by the city for 2021.
Built into the $20,000 contract is the city's authorization to pay $4,800 in postponement fees should unforeseen circumstances such as the pandemic, weather or disaster occur.
Since a fireworks display can be achieved successfully while social distancing, City Manager Greg Garrett said he does not anticipate having to cancel the annual fireworks display this year.
"If we need to, we will certainly defer, but we are planners, and that's what we are doing," Garrett said.
During the meeting, the council unanimously voted to adopt a resolution and agreement with Tehachapi Valley Recreation & and Park District by passing a $186,306 per capita grant allocated by the California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection and Outdoor Access for All Grant of 2018 to be used for the construction of a replacement skatepark to be located at West Park.
The existing skatepark was demolished last year due to its age and safety factors.
Also during the meeting, the council appointed an existing board member for the TVRPD.
Wesley Backes was reappointed by the council after being the only incumbent to apply for the board, and will continue to serve beyond his term, which expired Feb. 2.
"He has been kind enough to continue that service to the city and to the community so we are very grateful for his advocation," Garrett said.
TVRPD board members are appointed to serve four-year terms by the City Council. It is a volunteer position, and board members receive no compensation or benefits for this service.
