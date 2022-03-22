A new map of council districts was approved by the Tehachapi City Council on March 21 as part of mandatory redistricting to ensure that the number of people represented by each councilperson is relatively the same.
“Map 2,” created by General Services Director Ashley Whitmore, was approved by the council following a presentation by Mitchell J. Pearce of USgeocoder. The city hired the firm to ensure its council districts meet legal requirements. Pearce previously analyzed city demographics and provided a map with data showing roughly equal council districts that will not displace any currently elected members.
Pearce created “Map 1” and presented it previously to the council and at a public workshop. Subsequently, Whitmore came up with “Map 2,” which she believes better organizes the five council districts to recognize new development since the original council districts were established, keeps neighborhoods together and runs along streets to make it easier for people to understand district boundaries.
Redistricting is required to align with the 2020 Census and the new districts will remain in place for the next 10 years. The public was invited to participate in the process and anyone could have submitted a map for council review. The new boundaries must be fully approved by April 17. Final approval by the council is expected on April 4.
Pearce explained the rationale for “Map 1,” but also congratulated Whitmore on her map.
“She did a very, very good job,” he said.
Whitmore provided the council with a detailed report describing the geographical boundaries of each of the five districts on “Map 2,” along with justification for the reorganization,
Current maps could not be kept in place because they no longer aligned with Census tracts and population changes.
Three seats on the council — District 1, currently represented by Phil Smith, District 4, currently represented by Joan Pogon-Cord and District 5, currently represented by Susan Wiggins — will be up for election this year and the new boundaries will be applied when determining who can run for office and who can vote in each district. The seats in Districts 2 and 3 — held by Christina Scrivner and Michael Davies, respectively — are not up for election again until 2024.
The final adoption of the ordinance establishing new boundaries is expected to take place at the council’s April 4 meeting, beginning at 6 p.m.
The meeting be held in the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St.
More information is available online at www.liveuptehachapi.com/467/Redistricting.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.