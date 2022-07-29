The Aug. 1 meeting of the Tehachapi City Council was canceled due to lack of agenda items, according to a notice from the city.
The council typically meets on the first and third Monday of each month.
Agendas are published online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
