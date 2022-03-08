Following up on recent recognition by a countywide agency, the Tehachapi City Council took time at the beginning of its meeting March 7 to celebrate the volunteer group known as #loveTehachapi with the presentation of a certificate of recognition by Tehachapi Mayor Phil Smith.
Community Engagement Specialist Key Budge noted that the group launched in 2019 when about 25 people rolled up their sleeves to help Police Chief Kent Kroeger with a cleanup project in a neighborhood near Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
“That was the beginning as #lovetehachapi was created and sought ways they could help their community,” Budge said.
On March 3, the Kern Council of Governments recognized the group at its annual awards ceremony in Bakersfield. Nominated by the city, the group received Kern COG’s Regional Award of Merit for Community Involvement.
All five members of the City Council were present and very happy to see #loveTehachapi recognized, Smith said.
Leader Nichole Hamblin and other #loveTehachapi volunteers were present at the meeting.
Budge noted that as many as 150 community volunteers have participated in projects led by #loveTehachapi, including neighborhood cleanups, litter removal, adopting yards for seniors citizens and those with medical challenges or financial hardships. The organization has conducted reverse carwashes (washing cars free of charge and giving the drivers a gift), provided books to children, assisted with food distributions and many other projects.
The group’s next scheduled project will be helping out with the Earth Day cleanup on Saturday, April 23, in conjunction with the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District and the city. Information for volunteers can be found on the group’s Facebook page, #loveTehachapi.
