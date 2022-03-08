The Tehachapi City Council passed an obligatory resolution determining the city doesn’t have any unmet public transit needs with council members lamenting the high cost of serving so few people.
No one came forward with testimony during a public hearing concerning transit needs held during the council’s regular meeting on March 7.
Finance Director Hamed Jones explained that the hearing is part of the requirements for the city to receive state Transportation Development Act funding.
In a staff report, he noted that the city provides a Dial-A-Ride transit service through Kern Regional Transit. Using two buses, the service operates Monday through Friday from 5:45 to 11:45 a.m., from 12:45 to 4 p.m. and from 5:15 to 7 p.m. On Saturday service is provided from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. There is no Sunday service.
During 2020-21, the city averaged 278 passengers per month for its Dial-A-Ride service, generating $4,236.32 in farebox revenue for a service that cost $224,249.86.
The services are available within the city and between the city and certain areas of the county. Fees range from free for children 4 and under to $2 for the general public with youth 5 to 15, seniors 62 and over and disabled person fees set at $1.
Ridership has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones said. In 2020-21, compared to 2019-20, ridership decreased by 24 percent while total costs increased by 17 percent.
Usually, the state requires the city to meet a 10 percent farebox ratio (meaning the ratio of paid fares to expenses) and this has always been difficult for the city. However, due to COVID-19, the state suspended the usual farebox requirement. The farebox ratio generated from riders in 2020-21 was only 1.4 percent but the city was able to use $26,286 in CARES Act funding to meet the 10 percent requirement.
By meeting the required ratio, the city may receive up to $585,904 this year from the Local Transportation Fund and State Transit Assistance Fund, Jones said. The funds are derived from an apportionment of the state sales tax and gasoline sales tax.
Mayor Phil Smith and Councilmember Christina Scrivner commented on the dilemma faced by the city and City Manager Greg Garrett noted that the struggle is not unique to Tehachapi.
“We don’t have a public transit culture in Tehachapi,” Scrivner noted. And Smith asked if the city might save money by contracting with Uber or a similar rideshare service instead of operating small buses.
Garrett said that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic there had been some discussion about that. However, among the people who use the city’s Dial-A-Ride service, are disabled people who need to have wheelchair accommodation that isn’t necessarily available from rideshare services.
Other action
In other action at the March 7 meeting, the council:
• Approved a hangar ground lease agreement with Timothy Lee McGuire.
• Approved an agreement between the city and the Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District for a dust mitigation project.
• Approved an agreement with Caltrans to fund litter clean-up along Highway 202 portions of Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard.
• Approved a notice of completion for the Snyder Avenue road rehabilitation project.
• Adopted a resolution of intent to annex territory in Tract Map No. 7363 (the residential subdivision known as The Address at Tehachapi) into the city’s Community Facilities District.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
