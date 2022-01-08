A public hearing on undergrounding utility lines within the city and final consideration of three ordinances having to do with code enforcement are among items expected to be on the agenda for the Tehachapi City Council’s Jan. 18 meeting.
The council’s next regular meeting would typically be on Monday, Jan. 17. It has been moved to 6 p.m. Jan. 18, because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Three ordinances introduced at the council’s Nov. 15 meeting collectively address a wide range of matters including (but not limited to) abandoned and nonworking vehicles, barking dogs, dangerous trees, graffiti abatement, sleeping in vehicles and urinating or defecating on public property.
Once adopted by the Tehachapi City Council, they will give that body subpoena power to collect information needed to enforce the municipal code. And the ordinances spell out in great detail the steps the city may take to that end, including holding property owners or other individuals financially responsible for correcting problems, including court costs and attorney fees.
At its last meeting, Dec. 20, the council directed a public hearing to be scheduled to consider creating a district to facilitate undergrounding of utility lines along Valley Boulevard from Las Colinas Street eastward to Curry Street.
More than $5 million in credit balances that Southern California Edison previously marked for utility undergrounding for the city of Tehachapi and Kern County may be lost if a qualifying project is not underway soon.
But the city and county have been working together with SCE and with cooperation from the county may be able to fund the proposed project.
Development Services Director Jay Schlosser said there will be no cost to property owners. Affected utility companies and property owners were to be notified of the public hearing.
The agenda for the Jan. 18 meeting, once it is prepared, will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.