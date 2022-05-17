Accolades to the police department, a preview of roadwork to be completed, news about a park project and a presentation about edible food recovery were among items covered in a quick Tehachapi City Council meeting Monday, May 17.
With all five council members present, the regular session agenda was handled in less than an hour, including time to recognize May 15-21 as National Police Week and honor a police sergeant who is leaving.
With seven members of the Tehachapi Police Department present, Mayor Phil Smith presented a proclamation recognizing the work of local police and those from surrounding agencies for their work and dedication to the law enforcement profession.
Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger said 2021 was a particularly bad year for the profession.
“Record number of law enforcement officers — 458 — died in the line of duty,” he said.
Smith then presented a certificate of recognition to Sgt. Amelia Thompson, who is leaving Tehachapi.
Thompson was one of the first officers to serve the city when it reestablished a police department in 2007. The mayor thanked her for her service as a distinguished leader and law enforcement professional.
Roadwork
Noting that roadwork within the city is funded in various ways, Development Services Director Jay Schlosser said one of the requirements for receiving funding from SB 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, is for the city to adopt a resolution itemizing projects it expects to complete during the coming fiscal year.
Schlosser said the city plans to use SB 1 funding to rehabilitate portions of West D, E and F streets and a block of East E Street adjacent to Philip Marx Central Park.
Park update
Schlosser also provided an update on the new park the city plans to develop on Valley Boulevard using a nearly $2.1 million grant from Caltrans. The council approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to sign a contract and said he expects the park to be complete by fall 2023.
Council members and City Manager Greg Garrett expressed concern that Caltrans is using transportation funds to build parks but moving slowly on efforts to address problems on Highway 58.
However, the city purchased the one acre parcel a number of years ago with hopes of developing a park there and took advantage of the funding to provide the asset for the community, Schlosser said.
Edible food waste
Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe presented information about the city’s efforts to comply with provisions of SB 1383, which requires the city to take a number of actions, including reducing food waste and helping address food insecurity.
The council approved the plan he presented that calls for the city to partner with the Salvation Army, which Costelloe said already has a robust and strong edible food recovery program. It works with local supermarkets to direct food donations to people in need.
The Tehachapi Salvation Army currently has food donation agreements in place with Albertsons, Dollar General, Save Mart and Walmart, he noted.
“These items are distributed locally to residents both in Tehachapi and East Kern in conjunction with the efforts of the Community Action Partnership of Kern,” he said.
Also at the meeting
Among other matters covered at the meeting, the council:
• Held a public hearing — with no comment — prior to approving assessments for three special districts within the city. The districts provide various services, including landscaping, lighting or drainage, to specific areas and taxes properties receiving the benefit to pay for the services.
• Authorized disposition of outdated city-owned property including four vehicles.
• Heard a short comment from Garrett regarding the city’s financial situation. “You know this year and the next couple of years are going to be very challenging for the city and many cities up and down our state, with unfunded mandates, our rising fire protection costs and the cost of services and products just going up every day,” he said. Garrett noted that the council’s next regular meeting will be on June 6. He said he expects the 6 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a budget hearing at 4 p.m.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.