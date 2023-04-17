The regular meeting of the Tehachapi City Council previously planned for Monday, April 17, was canceled.
According to a notice from the city, the meeting was canceled due to a lack of agenda items.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 4:05 pm
The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St.
The next meeting is planned for Monday, May 1.
Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
