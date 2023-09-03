Because of the Labor Day holiday, the first regular September meeting of the Tehachapi City Council was planned for Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The meeting was canceled due to an expected lack of quorum, according to a notice from the city.
The council's next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. Meetings are held in the Community Room at the Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St.
Agenda are posted online at liveuptehachapi.com/agendacenter.
