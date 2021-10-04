The regular meeting of the Tehachapi City Council meeting set for Monday, Oct. 4, was canceled. According to a notice published by the city, there were no agenda items.
Regular meetings of the council are on the first and third Mondays of each month. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m.
Agenda information will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi, and online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
— Claudia Elliott
