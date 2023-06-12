City Manager Greg Garrett with Tehachapi City Council March 2023

City Manager Greg Garrett with members of the Tehachapi City Council in March. From left are Garrett, Keith Sackewitz, Susan Wiggins, Mayor Michael Davies, Mayor Pro Tem Joan Pogon-Cord and Phil Smith.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The release of the city of Tehachapi’s next five-year budget plan later this month may shed light on why the Tehachapi City Council was comfortable giving its city manager a 20 percent raise on June 5.

Following a closed session held during that meeting, Community Engagement Manager Key Budge said that the council extended City Manager Greg Garrett’s contract to 2030, allowed him an additional two weeks of vacation per year and increased his annual salary by 20 percent to $256,064.