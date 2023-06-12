The release of the city of Tehachapi’s next five-year budget plan later this month may shed light on why the Tehachapi City Council was comfortable giving its city manager a 20 percent raise on June 5.
Following a closed session held during that meeting, Community Engagement Manager Key Budge said that the council extended City Manager Greg Garrett’s contract to 2030, allowed him an additional two weeks of vacation per year and increased his annual salary by 20 percent to $256,064.
A 20 percent increase is much larger than the city has allocated to other employees. Last year, all city employees were given a 6 percent raise and the same increase was projected for next year.
According to the city manager’s past contracts, he is entitled to receive the same cost of living increase given to other city employees — in addition to increases the City Council has negotiated with him four times since 2008 — in 2012, 2016, 2020 and this month.
The city’s mid-year budget report, reviewed by the City Council on March 6, noted the city has had to use reserves to produce a balanced budget and would face a deficit in each of the next five years without one-time federal COVID grant funds.
And the city has been concerned with looming increases in the cost for its contract with the Kern County Fire Department. In notes on the budget approved by the City Council about a year ago, the city manager said that one of the major factors affecting the city’s general fund bottom line “is a 202 percent increase in Kern County’s fire contract cost over the next six years.”
In April, the city issued a new release expressing concern that its funding from Measure S — a sales tax increase approved by voters in November 2022 — was in jeopardy because of the threat of a proposed voter initiative to remove local control and stated that the city “will not be budgeted much of the anticipated revenue from the one-cent sales tax increase until more clarity on the future of this initiative and its impact to the voter-approved measure is available.”
The sales tax increase was estimated to add about $4 million annually to the city’s general fund. Without the increase, Garrett said prior to the election, it would be necessary for the city to make cuts to nonessential services.
In a statement on Thursday, June 7 — two days after the council action to increase the city manager’s salary — Budge said the city’s financial situation is strong “with additional funding for public safety, fire and infrastructure as approved by voters which was not part of previous mid-year budgets and was directly impacting the general fund.”
He said more details about city finances will be released at a budget hearing to be held later this month.
Council support
Council members did not respond to emails the morning of June 6 asking if they wanted to comment on the new contract, but on Thursday, Budge released statements from the four City Council members present at the meeting June 5, as follows:
Joan Pogon-Cord: “He hasn’t had a raise in a long time, he does a great job, he never takes time off the job, the town looks great, and I get great feedback from the community, he is deserving.”
Keith Sackewitz: “He has not had a raise in a while, and we felt he should make a comparable salary to other city managers of cities this size. Greg is a good leader, he has a heart for our city, and he has earned it. Look at what he has done in the city, and when I’m at the Depot (museum, working as a docent) people continually tell me what a beautiful city we have.”
Phil Smith: “The entire City Council felt that based on our strong fiscal position, healthy reserves due to Greg’s efforts, and lack of merit increases for the city manager over the last few years that this was warranted. Greg exceeds the expectations of a city manager and is influential in the region while positioning Tehachapi as the gold standard in Kern County. That’s why Greg and his team stand out.”
Susan Wiggins: “Greg is the longest serving city manager in Kern County; one reason is his passion for the city of Tehachapi. He grew up here, he loves this community like no one else and is deserving of the contract extension and compensation.”
Contract history
For the past 15 years Garrett has been the city's chief executive officer with management responsibility for all city departments, including the police department.
As of the deadline for this article, the city had not released a contract reflecting the pay and benefit increase reported from the June 5 City Council meeting.
But earlier contracts were released and show that since his first contract in June 2008, the city manager’s contract has been modified and extended a number of times.
His first city manager contract was effective on June 16, 2008 and was for three years — through June 15, 2011.
Elements of the first contract, in 2008, included:
• Salary of $150,000 per year plus $500 per month deferred compensation.
• Cost of living increases across the board the same as other city employees.
• Use of a city vehicle with all costs paid by the city.
• Same sick leave and health insurance benefits as other city employees.
• Three weeks paid vacation.
• CalPERS retirement.
• Subscriptions and membership dues in organizations.
• Professional development expenses covered.
• Expenses related to bonding covered.
Prior to the most recent contract negotiations, Garrett’s last contract amendment was in September 2020. It extended the contract through June 15, 2028, and also provided for an automatic extension for an additional year in the event the agreement expired and Garrett continued to be employed as city manager.
Other elements of the 2020 amendment were:
• Salary of $199,320 per year plus $1,000 per month deferred compensation.
• Cost of living or merit increases across the board the same as other city employees.
• Use of city (Ford) Explorer vehicle for personal and business use 24 hours per day with city to pay all associated costs.
• Four weeks paid vacation.
• All of the remaining items on the list of elements from the first contract.
Contract terminations
All previous contracts have specified that Garrett may terminate the contract at any time by giving the city 30 days' notice.
In the event the city terminates him without cause, he would be provided with severance pay. His severance benefits have varied through the years. The most recent contract made available by the deadline for this article — the amended agreement effective on Sept. 21, 2020 — calls for severance pay equivalent to up to 18 months' salary, depending upon the amount of time remaining on the contract.
New budget
The next regular meeting of the Tehachapi City Council is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, June 19. The agenda for that meeting will be online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
However, the past two years the City Council held a special meeting to adopt the budget. If a special meeting is called, the agenda will be posted at the same location online.
