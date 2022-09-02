The Tehachapi City Council has moved its regular meeting from Monday, Sept. 5, to Tuesday, Sept. 6, because of the Labor Day holiday.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held in the Community Room of the Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St.
Items on the agenda include approval of a special event application for the Tehachapi Apple Festival, set for Oct. 15 and 16. The event will require closure of Green Street between Tehachapi Boulevard and F Street and F Street from Curry to Robinson. Conditions of approval include that the festival will provide insurance, notify impacted businesses of the planned street closure, clean up the area daily, provide crossing guards and pay the cost of a police officer to be at the event both days.
The council is also expected to award a bid for a project to pave Pinon Street between Brandon Lane and Dennison Road and to approve a contract with Zambelli Fireworks of Shafter for the 2023 fireworks show.
According to a staff report from Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe, the $48,000 cost represents a 4 percent increase over the 2022 show.
“Since this item is not paid until the start of the 2023-24 fiscal year budget, this cost will be programmed into next year's budget,” he said.
Costelloe said savings from other aspects of the All-American 4th of July Festival, along with sponsorships from local businesses, assist with offsetting the fireworks costs with minimal impact to the city’s General Fund.
The proposed contract includes a 15 percent charge ($7,200) in the event unforeseen circumstances such as weather or natural disaster force the show from its original date and time, Costelloe noted.
Zambelli’s proposal indicates it will provide $10 million in liability insurance coverage per incident and meet other requirements. A total of 1,380 shells are planned for the show including 705 in the grand finale.
