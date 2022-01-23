Culminating a multi-year effort, the Tehachapi City Council on Jan. 18 unanimously approved three ordinances to address a wide range of matters including (but not limited to) abandoned and nonworking vehicles, barking dogs, dangerous trees, graffiti abatement, sleeping in vehicles and urinating or defecating on public property.
The ordinances, introduced Nov. 15, give the council subpoena power to collect information needed to enforce the municipal code. And the ordinances spell out in great detail the steps the city may take to that end, including holding property owners or other individuals financially responsible for correcting problems, including court costs and attorney fees.
Mayor Phil Smith remarked that it was surprising that some of the transgressions, such as prohibitions on urinating on public property, had to be addressed with an ordinance.
“If you don’t have it (the code) just right, someone will find a way around it,” he said.
Also at the meeting, the council conducted a public hearing on the creation of a district to facilitate undergrounding of utility lines along Valley Boulevard from Las Colinas Street eastward to Curry Street.
Carl and Socorro Schmidt, property owners in the area, asked where lines would be buried and learned that the exact location isn’t yet known, but would likely be along the property line or under the road.
The council also heard a report from Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe providing an update on the city’s efforts to comply with state requirements regarding handling of organic waste. Costelloe said the city continues to work with state agencies and will delay requiring residents to add a third receptacle for organic waste as long as possible while ensuring compliance.
