Eight Tehachapi Girl Scouts were on hand at the March 6 meeting of the City Council — and they brought cookies!
City Council Member Susan Wiggins quipped that when she was a Girl Scout, cookies sold for only 50 cents a box (they’re $6 a box now). And Mayor Michael Davies noted that with three daughters he’s been a big fan of Girl Scouts — and cookies — for years.
Some city officials were seen buying cookies and carrying boxes of them to their vehicles, perhaps to avoid temptation during the meeting. But others shared cookies during the meeting.
When the council got down to business, among the first actions was for the mayor to proclaim March 12 as Girl Scouts Day in Tehachapi, marking the 111th anniversary of the organization in the United States.
Then the girls and leader Nena Thornburg received proclamations produced by the city, county and legislative leaders — with plenty of proud parents snapping photos.
Presenters representing elected officials included Domenic Heiden for Sen. Shannon Grove, Jessica Janssen for Assemblyman Vince Fong and Laura Lynne Wyatt for Supervisor Zack Scrivner.
The event was organized by Ken Budge, community engagement manager for the city. Budge said he was inspired by the Girl Scouts coming to a City Council meeting last October to learn about government and offering to assist with projects.
Budge said Phil Smith, who was mayor at the time, asked him to be sure to find a project for the Girl Scouts. Since then, Budge said, they've helped with a cleanup project and also assisted with the city’s first Tehachapi Hometown Christmas event in December.
Other action
In other action at the meeting, the council:
• Conducted a public hearing, at which there was no public comment, then determined that there are no unmet transportation needs within the city. Finance Director Hamed Jones provided a report about the city’s Dial-A-Ride transit service that operates through Kern Regional Transit.
• Heard a report from Jones concerning the city’s financial reports for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and a report from a representative of the company that audited the reports.
• As part of the consent calendar, with no discussion, approved the city investment report, made a formal commitment of fund balances to be set aside for emergency contingencies, as required by governmental accounting standards and approved an aeronautical hangar ground lease agreement for Hangar 56W between the city and John Tumilowicz.
Next meeting
The council typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St. The next meeting is planned for Monday, March 20. Agendas are posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
