A special meeting of the Tehachapi City Council has been set for 3 p.m. Monday to consider the adoption of a new five-year budget, updated salary plan and appropriations limit.
The budget reflects a 6% pay increase for city staff. Agreements with two unions representing city employees — the Tehachapi Police Officers Association and the Federation of Public Employees, Local 1850 — call for a cost of living adjustment in an amount equal to the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim annual November consumer price index of the prior year.
According to a staff report, the November 2022 CPI for the Los Angeles area was 670. The cost of living adjustment is applied to the fiscal 2023-24 salary schedule for represented employees. The same CPI was applied to unrepresented employees to provide equality.
On June 5, the City Council approved a new agreement with City Manager Greg Garrett, increasing his base pay by 20% to $256,080. The new salary schedule shows Garrett will receive an additional increase of $1,280 per month ($15,360 per year), bringing his new salary to about $271,440 — in addition to $12,000 per year in deferred compensation, a city vehicle with all related expenses for both personal and business use, six weeks per year paid vacation, CalPERS retirement and insurance benefits.
THE BUDGET
The budget for the coming fiscal year shows total revenue at $41.9 million and expenditures at $39.7 million. This includes the city general fund and funds for operating water, sewer and solid waste management, as well as the airport, street repair, transit and capital projects.
The general fund will underwrite airport operations and projects and landscape and lighting districts with a total subsidy of $970,693.
Expenditures in all funds have been hit with about a 13% increase in insurance premiums.
And the second large increase in costs related to fire protection hits the city budget this year. In addition to $762,012 in allocated property tax, a $385,048 payment to Kern County Fire must be made. That expenditure is expected to continue to increase to $1.2 million by fiscal 2027-28.
The city’s general fund revenues are projected to be 37% higher than the current year, largely due to sales tax revenue from Measure S, approved by city voters in November.
A whopping 52% of general fund revenue is expected to come from sales tax — more than $8 million. In the current year’s budget, sales tax projected at more than $4 million made up only 33% of general fund revenue. Property tax revenue is also projected to increase, by about $2 million, over the current fiscal year.
Revenue generated by the city’s Development Services department is expected to be $78,500 lower than the current fiscal year’s budget, and revenue from the police department, including grants, is expected to be $83,351 lower.
Police personnel pay and benefits account for 34% of general fund expenditures, and non-police department personnel accounts for 22%, with general operating expenditures at 38%, capital purchases at 5% and debt service at 1%.
Measure S allocated a 1% sales tax for general use by the city. The budget shows that the city plans to use $4 million in new revenue to fund a police lieutenant, sergeant, two police officers and a police technician (dispatcher), plus additional money for police recruitment, retention and training.
The fire contract expense, landscaping and lighting district subsidy, and public works beautification worker and seasonal workers are also charged against the new revenue, leaving a balance of more than $2.2 million unallocated in the coming year’s budget.
Capital improvement projects planned in the coming year include airport and street improvements, a new recreation park on Valley Boulevard, public works upgrades and maintenance, and new vehicles and equipment for the police department.
MEETING
The meeting will take place in the Community Room of the Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St. The agenda and copy of the budget and related documents is online at liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
