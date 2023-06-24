City General Fund Revenue

The city of Tehachapi's general fund revenue for 2023-24 is expected to be more than $15.4 million, with more than half coming from sales tax thanks to a 1 percentage point sales tax approved by voters in November 2022.

 Courtesy city of Tehachapi

A special meeting of the Tehachapi City Council has been set for 3 p.m. Monday to consider the adoption of a new five-year budget, updated salary plan and appropriations limit.

The budget reflects a 6% pay increase for city staff. Agreements with two unions representing city employees — the Tehachapi Police Officers Association and the Federation of Public Employees, Local 1850 — call for a cost of living adjustment in an amount equal to the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim annual November consumer price index of the prior year. 