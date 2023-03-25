The Tehachapi City Council kicked off its March 20 meeting by taking time to recognize a city employee and three local businesses.

Police Technician Rae Budge was chosen as Dispatcher of the Year by Tehachapi Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12114, and the award was to have been given during an event in Bakersfield. Weather disrupted that event, and the award ceremony was moved to the council meeting, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city.