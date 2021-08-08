The Tehachapi City Council met Monday, Aug. 2 at the Wells Education Center.
The city council approved the minutes from the July 19 meeting and authorized the disbursements and bills for July 14 through July 26.
The Council approved an aeronautical hangar ground lease agreement for Hangar 22W at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
The Council approved $100,658 for the purchase of equipment to upgrade the Recycled Water Pump Station from Variable Speed Solutions Inc.
The Council approved the notice of competition for the HSIP Enhanced Pedestrian Crossing Project, the 2021 Surface Treatment of Residential Streets Project, the Northside Neighborhood Improvement Project Phase II, and the Fuel Storage Foundation Project.
The next Tehachapi City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 16, at the Wells Education Center. The Tehachapi City Council meets on the first and third Mondays each month. Tehachapi City Council agendas can be reviewed at LiveUpTehachapi.com.
