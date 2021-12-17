Three ordinances addressing a wide range of matters concerning code enforcement are not on the agenda for the Dec. 20 meeting of the Tehachapi City Council.
The first reading for the ordinances took place at the council's Nov. 15 meeting and they were expected to be adopted at the next meeting.
However, the Dec. 6 meeting was canceled and the just-published agenda for the Dec. 20 meeting does not include the ordinances.
Corey Costelloe, economic development coordinator and assistant to the city manager for the city of Tehachapi, said the ordinances are not on the Dec. 20 agenda because the attorney who helped draft them was not available to attend the meeting.
The meeting will be held beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St.
The agenda includes a first reading and introduction of an ordinance addressing mandatory organic waste disposal reduction and an agreement between the city and non-police employees represented by the Federation of Public Service Employees.
Among other items on the agenda is a request from Friends of the Depot for a donation to purchase the Southern Pacific Railroad Caboose that currently sits adjacent to the east end of the building on Tehachapi Boulevard that houses Kohnen's Country Bakery.
The agenda for the meeting is available online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
