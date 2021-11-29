The Tehachapi City Council is expected to adopt three ordinances addressing a wide range of matters at its next regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 6.
As previously reported, the ordinances are the result of a year-long effort to ensure certain city codes comply with the latest state law and also to streamline enforcement of the Tehachapi Municipal Code.
Topics covered include (but are not limited to) abandoned and nonworking vehicles, barking dogs, dangerous trees, graffiti abatement, sleeping in vehicles and urinating or defecating on public property.
The proposed ordinances are included in the agenda packet for the Nov. 15 meeting available online at https://bit.ly/2Z7YnsM. To confirm the agenda and meeting location visit the city's agenda center online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
