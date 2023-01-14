The Tehachapi City Council will consider a proposed annexation and a number of matters related to real estate and development at its meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Typically, the council meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. However, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the Monday meeting was moved to Tuesday. It will be held in the Community Room at the Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St.