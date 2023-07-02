As expected, the Tehachapi City Council voted in favor of appointing someone next month to fill the District 2 seat left vacant by the resignation of Keith Sackewitz on June 26.
Sackewitz was appointed Feb. 7 to fill the District 2 vacancy on the council after Christina Scrivner resigned due to her election to the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees.
During a special meeting June 29, General Services Director Ashley Whitmore reported that a special election would cost the city somewhere between $10,000 and $20,000. By comparison, there would be little cost to fill by appointment — around $250 to publish a notice, she said.
Whoever is ultimately appointed must be a registered voter residing in District 2. An interactive map providing the boundaries of this district can be viewed online at bit.ly/44o6HRf.
Whitmore said applicants for the position will be reviewed by council members at a meeting in August.
Details for applicants were not available by the newspaper’s deadline.
The council apparently took care of all pressing business at its special meeting Thursday. The regular meeting set for Monday, July 3, was canceled due to a lack of agenda items.
The next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, July 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.