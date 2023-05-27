Highway 58

Caltrans has scheduled work on Highway 58 beginning this week

 

Tehachapi City Councilman Phil Smith has reported good news about one of the segments of the Highway 58 truck climbing lane projects.

In a recent Zoom meeting that officials with the city and Kern Council of Governments had with Caltrans officials, the agency pledged to fund the most easterly segment of the project and begin construction by 2026 — or perhaps as early as 2025, Smith said.