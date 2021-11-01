Although October storms brought more than an inch of rain to the Tehachapi Valley, the drought isn’t over.
But local water providers — the city of Tehachapi and the community services districts for Bear Valley Springs, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs — say they’re prepared for mandatory water use restrictions if ordered by the state and that they can survive the potential of another reduction in imported water.
The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District imports water from the State Water Project to serve agricultural and M&I (municipal and industrial) customers including the city and the CSDs with water systems. But General Manager Tom Neisler has warned customers not to count on imported water in 2022.
However, there are water reserves in Cummings and Tehachapi basins that the city and CSDs funded through imported water recharge in prior years. All four agencies said recently that they do not expect an immediate impact if the SWP allocation is cut to 5 percent again — or even to zero as Neisler has noted is a possibility.
Impacts
Public Works Director Don Marsh said the city owns or leases about 2,500 acre-feet of Tehachapi Basin water pumping rights and does not currently rely on SWP water for yearly water consumption. In 2022, the city plans to pump about 2,140 acre-feet of water.
In previous years, he said, the city has purchased imported water from the district and it is stored underground for use during times of drought, demand in excess of pumping allocations or natural disaster. Reduced allocation could affect the city’s ability to continue to build its strategic water reserve, he said.
The CSDs in Bear Valley Springs, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs also deliver pumped groundwater to serve customers.
Susan Wells, general manager of the CSD in Golden Hills and Vanessa Stevens, general manager in Stallion Springs, both said they have adequate banked groundwater to meet customer needs for 2022.
In Bear Valley Springs, CSD General Manager Bill Malinen said his district has been working to reduce its reliance on imported water. Wells in BVS can’t produce enough water to serve the community, so the district needs wells in nearby Cummings Valley to pump imported water purchased from TCCWD and discharged into the groundwater basin.
“We have banked water there for several years,” Malinen said. “Hopefully it will carry us through.”
Conservation
The city and CSDs also have water conservation plans in place. And in the CSDs, the general managers all said, water usage was down in September compared to the same month last year. In the city, water production this September was 244 acre-feet compared to 233 acre-feet the year before, Marsh said. However, the city’s combined residential and commercial accounts also increased — from 3,148 in September 2020 to 3,163 this year.
“The city has remained in Stage 2 drought restrictions since the last time the governor implemented mandatory restrictions,” Marsh said. “Stage 2 restrictions include the elimination of waste and limitations on landscape irrigation.” He added that the city is also working on several projects to reduce overall consumption.
If the governor orders mandatory conservation, Wells said, the district “will review and possibly revert to actions taken in our Water Contingency Plan which outlines various stages of conservation and related activities.”
Stevens said even with growth, Stallion Springs water use dropped from 70.53 acre-feet in September 2020 to 34.67 acre-feet this year.
“In the event of a state mandate we will review the actions needed but plan to follow the same plan we used in years past,” she said.
In BVS, Malinen said, an order from the governor would trigger economic penalties for excessive water use by residents.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
