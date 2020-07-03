The city of Tehachapi and its police department are urging residents to sign up for free and important public safety messages and alerts through Nixle.
You can sign up simply by texting the word Tehachapi to 888777, according to a city news release. Or sign up for free at www.Nixle.com.
The city partnered with Nixle to provide real-time, localized information about emergencies and community advisories. You can choose the information you want, for the addresses you want, to be delivered by text message, email and web.
The city news release suggests residents follow both Tehachapi Department and city of Tehachapi on more than one platform, including Facebook, Instagram, Nextdoor, Twitter, Soundcloud and YouTube @CityOfTehachapi.
