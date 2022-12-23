Members of the Tehachapi City Council seemed pleased that voters approved Measure S — a sales tax increase. But there was a little grumbling when they learned at their Dec. 19 meeting that actual collection of the additional tax by the state of California comes at a cost.
Essentially, council members learned that before they can collect the new tax the city must pay the tax collector — that is, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. The department administers the state’s sales and use, fuel, tobacco, alcohol and cannabis taxes, as well as a variety of other taxes and fees that fund specific state programs.
Finance Director Hamed Jones reported that it’s going to cost the city about $175,000 to have the state set up to collect the additional tax. The city also must agree to pay the state for its cost of administering the city ordinance calling for the tax. That cost was not specified, but the state will deduct its costs before transmitting tax revenue to the city.
Jones said the city contracts with a company called HDL for sales tax reporting, auditing and analysis relating to the city’s current 1 percent portion of tax collected by the state. The city will have a separate agreement with the firm for work related to the new 1 percent sales tax with a base charge of $2,400 per year.
The council unanimously approved a number of related agreements.
Currently, the sales tax rate within the city of Tehachapi is 7.25 percent but it will increase to 8.25 percent on April 1, 2023, as a result of the majority vote on Measure S.
Jones said the sales tax increase is expected to yield about $1 million for the city in the current fiscal year and about $4 million per year in future years.
About the vote
A statement from Mary Bedard, auditor-controller-county clerk, showed that a total of 2,691 votes were cast for Measure S. Of those, 1,570, or 58.34 percent, were in favor of the sales tax increase. Votes against the measure were tallied at 1,121, or 41.66 percent. The measure required only a simple majority to pass.
The council voted unanimously to put the 1 percent sales tax increase before voters, noting a concern for its ability to meet rising costs, particularly in the area of public safety and fire protection. At the time Jones noted that research shows that 80 percent of the sales tax generated in the city is from customers who live outside the city.
The city tried for a half-cent sales tax increase in 2014. That measure failed to achieve the majority vote needed, with only 46.18 percent of voters in favor (835 yes votes compared to 973 no votes).
Other action
Also at the Dec. 19 meeting the council:
• Conducted a public hearing and then annexed the property known as the Sage Ranch development into Community Facilities District No. 2017-1. The annexation was approved by the developer, Greenbriar. As a result, once the property is subdivided and sold, future owners will be required to pay annual special taxes for the impact of the development on city services pertaining to landscaping, street maintenance and police services.
• Introduced and approved amendments to the building code as an emergency ordinance to comply with state codes.
• Approved an emergency abatement of hazards on the property at 49518 Michael Ave. According to a report by Code Enforcement Officer Anthony Bonelli, a warrant was served on Nov. 10 to abate the property, based on a complaint of dead and overgrown vegetation debris constituting a fire hazard. The property was found to be vacant.
• Approved participating with Kern County in an emergency operations plan update project and a cybersecurity project.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
