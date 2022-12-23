City council - city hall.jpg (copy)

Tehachapi City Hall, located at 115 S. Robinson St.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

Members of the Tehachapi City Council seemed pleased that voters approved Measure S — a sales tax increase. But there was a little grumbling when they learned at their Dec. 19 meeting that actual collection of the additional tax by the state of California comes at a cost.

Essentially, council members learned that before they can collect the new tax the city must pay the tax collector — that is, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. The department administers the state’s sales and use, fuel, tobacco, alcohol and cannabis taxes, as well as a variety of other taxes and fees that fund specific state programs.