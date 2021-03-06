The Tehachapi City Council unanimously voted to approve the Notice of Completion of the West Park Frontage Improvement Project during its regularly scheduled March 1 telephonic meeting.
Located on D Street, curbs, gutters and sidewalks were installed along the south side of the park.
"We received a grant and hired a contractor to build a curb, gutter and sidewalk along the frontage of West Park from east to west. It's safer, it looks nice, and it's very functional for anybody that visits West Park or just wants to walk," City Manager Greg Garrett said last week.
In addition to adding a safer way for people to traverse, Garrett said an existing retainer wall was improved.
"Storm drain, water management, pedestrian safety, all of those things are now provided," Garrett said.
With the Notice of Completion, Garrett said the contractor has met all the obligations of the agreement and the remaining 10 percent of payment due to the contractor was authorized by the council.
Also during the meeting, the council voted to award the Northside Neighborhood Improvements Project Phase II to United Construction in the amount of $125,900.
Improvements will include the three blocks of Mojave through Robinson streets.
Improvement monies will come from a Community Development Block Grant, which the city applied for and obtained through U.S. Housing and Urban Development.
"This money can only be used for certain census block data, and can only be used in that neighborhood, and we are happy to do it," Garrett said.
According to the City Manager, the northside of Tehachapi's neighborhood was built 100 years ago, houses were surrounded by dirt.
"Recently, we have been putting in curb, gutter and sidewalks. The curb and gutter is all done on the northside, and now we are just marching along putting in sidewalks," Garrett said.
The contract was awarded to United Construction as the lowest bidder.
The City Manager was also authorized to approve up to 10 percent of the original contract should necessary changes arise.
"This takes pedestrians off the streets and onto a safer designation," Garrett added.
Also during the meeting, councilmembers approved the aeronautical ground lease agreement for Hanger 51W between the city of Tehachapi and new owners Kevin and Mary Joanne Kowey.
Finally, councilmembers approved an amendment to the agreement with Greenbriar Capital Corporation (Sage Ranch) and the city of Tehachapi providing for indemnity of the city resulting in the project.
"Before we can get to city council for their final approval, which has to happen, we require that the applicant (the developer) cover the city's legal costs in case their was a challenge... Rather than the city tax payers pay for legal bills ascending the project, the applicant pays for the legal bills - if there are any," Garrett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.