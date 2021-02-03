The city of Tehachapi’s Finance Department received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for the second consecutive year Jan. 26.
The association established the Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program in 1984 to encourage and assist state and local governments to prepare the highest quality budget documents. They are to reflect the guidelines established by the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting and the GFOA’s best practices on budgeting. The association recognizes individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.
The GFOA notified Finance Director Hannah Chung her department had received the honor for the annual budget for fiscal year 2020-21. GFOA says this award is considered the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting according to city news release.
“The city of Tehachapi is very fortunate to have an exceptional finance team that continues to receive outstanding recognition from GFOA," wrote Tehachapi Mayor Phil Smith. "The Finance Department reflects highly on our community for their dedication to maintaining the highest standards for financial accounting practices. On behalf of the entire community, I want to congratulate everyone in our Finance Department for this very important recognition from GFOA.”
This is the fourth award the city's Finance Department has received from GFOA in the past two years and the second consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.
The annual budget can be viewed on the city website at LiveUpTehachapi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.