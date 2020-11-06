The City of Tehachapi’s Finance Department received a “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” from the Government Finance Officers Association Nov. 3.
The award recognizes government organizations that go beyond the basic requirements in annual reports to aid in transparency and full disclosure. The GFOA has been awarding state and local governments since 1945 to recognize excellence in annual financial reporting, according to a city news release.
“I couldn’t be more delighted to hear that Hannah Chung and her team are being acknowledged again this year for their hard work and diligence. Each and every council report they submit regarding finances is done so very well, it’s really no surprise they are receiving this prestigious honor,” Tehachapi Councilwoman Joan Pogan-Cord said in the news release.
According to Michele Levine of GFOA, the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
The annual budget can be viewed on the city website at LiveUpTehachapi.com.
