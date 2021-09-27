The city of Tehachapi has completed work on various roads projects, according to a construction update for Sept. 27 through Oct. 8.
The city detailed the following work on the Davis and Green Street Roads Rehabilitation Project:
• Davis Street between Tehachapi Boulevard to E Street – New asphalt for the roadway is complete. A fog seal and striping will be done over the next two weeks to complete the project.
• Green Street from Tehachapi Municipal Airport to H Street – New asphalt for the roadway is complete. A fog seal and striping will be done over the next two weeks to complete the project.
• Green Street from F Street to C Street – New asphalt for the roadway is complete. A fog seal and striping will be done over the next two weeks to complete the project.
There will be half-day closures of these roads in the future to allow for curing of the fog seal. Detours will
be in place and access to local businesses will be available.
Regarding the Snyder Sidewalk Gap Closure Project, the city provided this update:
• Snyder Avenue between Tehachapi Boulevard through Valley Boulevard - New asphalt for the roadway will be completed this week. A fog seal and striping will be done over the next two weeks. Additional sidewalks, curbs, gutter work to continue over the coming weeks.
