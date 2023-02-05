A meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. on a Friday that stretches until 7 p.m. is no one’s idea of fun.
But the topic of the Feb. 3 meeting of the board of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District — and the reasons some people stuck it out until the end — are important for Tehachapi area residents.
Here’s why:
• Tehachapi’s economy is dependent in part on water imported from the State Water Project.
• Through a special tax assessed by the water district, every property owner helps pay the overhead on importing the water — even in years when less imported water than needed is received.
• When less imported water is available than needed or desired by the district’s customers, the district board establishes an annual water priority ordinance that may leave some properties without water.
• Although passed annually, and only in years when the SWP allocation is insufficient, the priority ordinance has been pretty much the same from year to year.
• The city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills Community Services District have objected to the priorities established in the past and have engaged legal counsel to help represent their position before the water district board.
• The largest farming company operating in the Tehachapi area — Grimmway Farms — is also watching board action closely. Because the SWP was not able to provide sufficient water last year — and also because of new pumping restrictions in the Cummings Valley — Grimmway reduced its planting in the area by about 50 percent last year and could get even less water in short water years if the board supports a proposal made by the city and Golden Hills in June 2022. In a letter to the board that coalition proposed that 75 percent of all SWP water be allocated on a first priority to M&I (municipal and industrial) users, which would leave 25 percent or less for agriculture.
• There’s an apparent tug of water going on between the city and Golden Hills coalition and status quo at the water district with the two M&I stakeholders challenging what they believe is the district’s legacy of supporting agriculture. They would like more certainty about water supply to support urban growth planning.
Where things stand
At a special meeting on Jan. 18, the board deadlocked on passage of the annual water priority ordinance. President Robert Schultz and Director Joseph Sasia voted to pass an ordinance that would keep priorities pretty much the same as they have been in prior years. Vice President Jonathan Hall and Director Rick Zanutto voted against passing the ordinance.
Less than a year ago, on March 30, 2022, Hall and Zanutto voted along with Schultz and former director James Pack, to approve essentially the same ordinance.
The most recent meeting had already been set for the board to consider appointing someone to fill the vacancy left by resignation and a workshop to allow further discussion of the ordinance by board members and stakeholders was tacked on to the agenda.
General Manager Tom Neisler provided summaries and copies of seven letters regarding the water priority ordinance that the district has received from stakeholders regarding since March 2021. One letter was from the city, one was from the city and three community services districts — Bear Valley, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs — and the others were written on behalf of the city and Golden Hills.
Sitting around the table with water district board members, Neisler and the water district’s attorney — Robert Kuhs — were attorney Joseph Hughes representing the city and Golden Hills along with the CSD’s General Manager Susan Wells and Assistant General Manager Chris Carlson. Public Works Director Don Marsh was there for the city. And Matt Vickery, director of land and water resources for Grimmway Farms, was also present.
Schultz went through the proposed water priority ordinance line by line with discussion taking place and some changes suggested. There were some agreements to disagree on some points, in particular Golden Hills’ request that conjunctive use of recharged water to meet current year demand be ranked higher than agricultural use in the ordinance.
In earlier discussions with the board, Wells said that this policy puts Golden Hills at a disadvantage. Schultz has disagreed and the discussion on Feb. 3 did not appear to result in changing his opinion.
But as the marathon session was winding down, the board president told those present that an ad hoc committee of the board will review the ordinance and bring it to the next regular board meeting for consideration.
Next meetings
The water district board has two meetings coming up:
• A special meeting to consider filling a vacancy on the board at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10.
• Regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. on Feb. 15.
Both meetings will be held at the district office, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi.
Agendas will be online at tccwd.com.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
