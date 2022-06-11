A coalition representing the city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills Community Services District has called for 75 percent of all water imported from the State Water Project by the local water district to be allocated on a first priority basis to M&I (municipal and industrial) use, presumably leaving 25 percent of the water for agriculture.
In a three-page letter to the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District dated June 8 and included with agenda materials for the board’s June 15 meeting, the city and Golden Hills CSD said they “originally requested an open and transparent conversation, with the goal of an equitable solution for all stakeholders.”
Representatives of the two public agencies and Joseph Hughes, their legal counsel, have called for a seat at the table — repeatedly asking the board to make decisions about priorities for the sale of imported water in public with stakeholder involvement.
Although the water board did include an item on the agenda for its May 18 meeting to “establish a procedure to consider revisions to future water sales priority ordinance,” it has shown no inclination to collaborate with customers on decisions regarding priorities for imported water in those years when demand exceeds supply. Nor have other M&I customers addressed the board about the matter.
The latest letter from the city and Golden Hills was included with the agenda package for the water board’s next meeting but there is no related agenda item for board discussion or action. However, a presentation by General Manager Tom Neisler on water supply and demand is on the agenda, along with the approval of a preliminary budget for the coming year, setting water rates and other matters.
The board’s meeting on June 15 is set to begin at 3 p.m. It will be held at district headquarters, 22901 Banducci Road, Tehachapi.
M&I customers
M&I customers of the water district include the city, Bear Valley, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs community services districts and the California Correctional Institution. There are also a number of smaller customers, including water companies.
The city and most of Golden Hills CSD are within the Tehachapi Basin while CCI, Bear Valley and Stallion Springs are within or adjacent to the Cummings Basin. Legal decisions govern rights to groundwater in those basins and Brite Basin. But it is up to the water district to divvy up the water it imports from the SWP.
The city and the CSDs all pump groundwater to serve customers through their water systems. While some ag customers may receive pipeline delivery of nonpotable water from the water district, drinking water throughout the district is all pumped from the ground — either from individual or shared wells or through water systems.
Golden Hills CSD General Manager Susan Wells raised an issue of concern at the water board’s March 28 meeting — and the matter is mentioned again in the June 8 letter sent to the board.
In the water district’s current priority for imported water sales, conjunctive use of recharged water to meet current year demand is ranked below agricultural use.
Golden Hills CSD, Wells said, is an M&I user that is unable to take higher priority direct delivery water from the district (because there is no pipeline to Golden Hills). Instead, as part of a conjunctive use program, the district could pump groundwater and pay the district for the water in accordance with its M&I agreement. But by making conjunctive use of the water for current year demands a lower priority, the policy “effectively denies access to State Water Project water for delivery and use this year to those who cannot take direct delivery of that water,” Wells said.
“Conjunctive use for current year demand is different than recharge to fulfill the water banking conditions of an M&I agreement,” representatives of the city and Golden Hills said in their June 8 letter. “It is disingenuous to continue stating to the public that M&I users have the highest priority for SWP water when, in fact, the District can deliver very little SWP water to M&I customers under that priority.”
SWP contracts
The city-Golden Hills coalition bases its call for the M&I and agriculture allocations to be 75-25 based upon the district initially contracting for 15,000 acre feet per year of M&I water and 5,000 acre feet of ag water.
“While M&I water could be put to agricultural use, your District’s election to contract for 75 percent of its supply as M&I water evidenced an intent for M&I to have that priority in times of SWP shortage,” the coalition letter states.
In a presentation to the board in March, Neisler noted that the district has two contracts for SWP water. One is for 15,000 acre feet of M&I water per year and the other for 4,300 acre feet of water per year.
He said that when the district was first offered participation in the project in 1964, ag repayment terms were more favorable than M&I, with a small initial investment and longer amortization period.
But since a 1994 action called the Monterey Amendment, there has been no differentiation or preference between M&I and ag allocation amounts, he said.
Reliability
In his March presentation, Neisler said the district has imported water since 1974. But long-term reliability and delivery have decreased over time and expectations are that trends will continue.
The district contracts for a total of 19,300 acre feet of water, but the actual amount of water it will be able to import is tied to how much water the Department of Water Resources makes available to SWP contractors and in drought years the allocation is always at risk.
Although the DWR estimates the long-term reliability of the SWP at an average of 58 percent per year, Neisler said that hasn’t been true for more than 20 years.
The actual long-term average is about 48 percent, he said. And the district’s goal is not the contract amount, but 10,000 acre feet per year (which is also the maximum capacity of the district’s importation system).
In order to meet goal, the district needs an allocation of no less than 51.8 percent.
Over the past five years, what is called the Table A allocation has hit or exceeded that mark only twice — in 2017 and 2018 when the district received allocations of 85 percent and 75 percent, respectively.
Current year
Uncertainty has been the name of the water game this year. With continued drought, the initial Table A allocation for the SWP announced in December was zero, meaning no imported water. In late January that was increased to a 15 percent allocation. But in mid-March it was decreased to 5 percent, where it remains.
When the district reviewed water requests in early March, Neisler said a 45 percent allocation would be needed to meet all requests. At the time, a 15 percent allocation was in play.
Ag customers had requested a total of 6,065 acre feet of water and although the eventual reduction to 5 percent hadn’t taken place, Neisler recommended helping meet ag needs with 3,000 acre feet of water the district had previously banked — and also noted that such an action wasn’t something he would expect the district to be able to repeat.
Impact on ag
Although the city and Golden Hills have indicated a willingness to work with other stakeholders, including agriculture, in low allocation years, simple mathematics makes it obvious that ag would suffer under their proposed 75-25 percent allocation.
Even in a perfect year, when the allocation meets the district’s 10,000 acre foot importation goal, agriculture would be allocated only 2,500 acre feet of imported water under this proposal, less than half of the 5-year average use (of imported water) by agriculture and far less than the 6,065 acre feet requested this year.
In particular, ag in the Cummings Valley would be negatively impacted for two reasons — the most intensively irrigated acreage in the district is there and groundwater rules now in effect in the Cummings Basin restricts pumping (making growers more reliant on imported water than in the past).
And in a year like this one, with a 5 percent allocation yielding about 500 acre feet of imported water total, if only a quarter of that was allocated to agriculture the result would be 125 acre feet or only about 2.5 percent of the 5-year average imported water use.
In their letter, coalition members state their belief that the “district continues to operate under a system favoring agricultural interests, some of whom are no longer local farmers and yet receive the same subsidization from local taxpayers.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
