In a joint response to the Kern County grand jury, two local agencies ramped up their criticism of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.
The city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills Community Services District released their response to the grand jury's 11-page report on Monday morning. The grand jury's report, issued June 1, recommended changes in certain water district practices. It also called on the district’s board to “adhere to rules and policies” in an agreement it signed with the city of Tehachapi in 2020 — and to provide training and briefings for board members prior to the elected officials taking action on agenda items.
Response from the water district is required within 90 days of the report, which would be about Aug. 30. On June 5, TCCWD General Manager Tom Neisler said the district appreciates “the efforts of the grand jury subcommittees in investigating and preparing their report. We look forward to the opportunity to provide a detailed response.”
The grand jury also requested a response from the city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills CSD. The two local agencies opted to provide one response, just as they have worked together for more than two years in a so-far unsuccessful attempt to get the water district to allow the two agencies more power over water district decisions.
Neisler, on Monday, said the water district had not previously seen a copy of the city and Golden Hills' response to the grand jury report and declined comment at this time.
Ad valorem tax
The city and Golden Hills, in letters and comments to the water district board over the past couple of years, have stated their belief that the allocation of State Water Project water should be tied to the percentage of ad valorem tax that property owners within the city and Golden Hills pay to support the importation of water to the district.
The water district was formed in the early 1960s, and a key component to providing financial support for its contract to import water is the ad valorem tax. The tax and revenue from actual water sales are the main components of the water district's financial support.
For many years, the SWP was able to provide all of the water requested by the district to meet orders from its customers. But in recent years, partly due to drought, the allocation of SWP water to the district has been insufficient to supply all water requests from the district's customers.
To meet this challenge, the district established a water priority ordinance. Enacted annually when the SWP allocation is below the level needed to meet all customer needs, the ordinance sets the priority.
The water district’s practice has generally been to ensure that the needs of existing customers — including the city, Golden Hills and other M&I (municipal and industrial) contractors — are met, with various agricultural uses given a lower priority when there is insufficient imported water.
The city and Golden Hills don't see it that way, however. Although the needs of existing customers may be met, water district practice may not allow the local agencies to buy additional imported water. In the case of the city's proposed Sage Ranch residential subdivision, for instance, the water district's position has been that imported water via the city's M&I agreement with the district, cannot be used to satisfy the state's water requirements for the 995-unit project. Instead, the city would be expected to rely upon its groundwater pumping rights in the Tehachapi Basin.
Using the argument that imported water should be allocated based on who pays the largest share of ad valorem tax to support the importation operation, the city and Golden Hills have proposed that when imported water supplies are short, agriculture should be cut, essentially to allow further residential growth.
"TCCWD's ad valorem tax revenue in 202l was $8.9 million,” the response to the grand jury states. “Of that amount, city property owners paid 16 percent, and Golden Hills property owners paid 15%. Agricultural property owners paid 1%. But the allocation of available SWP water by TCCWD does not track with that funding.”
According to the city-Golden Hills response to the grand jury, "TCCWD's draft 2020 Regional Urban Water Management Plan projects an allocation of SWP water of only 4% each to the city and Golden Hills, which is less than our requests. And projects an allocation of 66 percent to agricultural water users, TCCWD's allocation of the available imported SWP water is skewed significantly toward agricultural uses and away from M&l uses. There should be no misunderstanding: TCCWD is an agricultural water district supported in large part by M&I taxpayers."
The city of Tehachapi did not respond Monday to a request for a copy of the referenced "draft 2020 Regional Urban Water Management Plan," and according to Neisler, no such draft exists.
The 2015 RUWMP was to have been replaced by the 2020 document but work on the joint effort of the water district, city and three community services district — Bear Valley, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs — resumed early this year after it was stalled, apparently because of issues related to the lawsuit that the water district filed in September 2021, challenging the city's approval of the Sage Ranch development.
“Any preliminary drafts of the RUWMP prepared to date are not yet public,” Neisler said Monday. “None of the partners' governing bodies have even had a chance to review any contents.”
Other issues
The 37-page document released Monday includes copies of previous letters to the water district Board of Directors from the city and Golden Hills.
As noted, the two local agencies have repeatedly asked the water district to use a standing committee instead of an ad hoc committee to establish the water priority ordinance when it is needed.
An ad hoc committee, in this case, is a committee of two members of the water district board who meet to develop a recommendation for the full board.
A standing committee, as proposed, would include representatives of other entities — such as the city and Golden Hills — and its meetings would likely be open to the public.
Recommendations in the grand jury's June 1 report landed on the side of the city and Golden Hills.
"To ease differences, when TCCWD forms an Ad Hoc Water Priority Committee for writing the water ordinance, the public would be better served with the inclusion of all stakeholders," the grand jury stated.
The grand jury went further, suggesting an overhaul of water district operations.
"Instead of ad hoc committees, if TCCWD formed two permanent standing committees, one for operations and another for finances, ongoing reports would be made to the board."
The response from the city and Golden Hills supported this recommendation.
Also addressed in the grand jury report was the city's contention that the water district is not collaborating to resolve a dispute over how much credit (for groundwater) the city should be allowed for a proposed wastewater treatment project.
And the city and Golden Hills allege in their response that water district directors may have improperly had policy discussions during closed sessions and also that "some directors lack sufficient understanding of issues and awareness of facts, which has led them to simply follow the direction of the board president instead of fulfilling their fiduciary duty as public officials to serve the public."
Among the grand jury's findings was that "a TCCWD board member is perceived to favor agricultural interests for water allotment decisions, causing more consternation for their municipal and industrial customers."
In their response, the city and Golden Hills agreed with this finding.
"The president of the TCCWD board of directors has repeatedly demonstrated his bias against M&l interests and made clear his desire to maintain agriculture in the Tehachapi area over the needs of M&l customers," the response states. "Without any formal inquiry or study, he has concluded that TCCWD must allocate the lion's share of available SWP water to agricultural interests in the Cummings Valley (and predominantly one in particular) to 'feed the world.'
"The city and Golden Hills understand the need to balance competing interests, but the future landscape of Tehachapi has been steadily shifting toward M&l interests and will continue to do so," the response continues. "For the greater good of the community at large, SWP water allocation should reflect this change."
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
