In a joint response to the Kern County grand jury, two local agencies ramped up their criticism of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.

The city of Tehachapi and Golden Hills Community Services District released their response to the grand jury's 11-page report on Monday morning. The grand jury's report, issued June 1, recommended changes in certain water district practices. It also called on the district’s board to “adhere to rules and policies” in an agreement it signed with the city of Tehachapi in 2020 — and to provide training and briefings for board members prior to the elected officials taking action on agenda items.