The city of Tehachapi is hiring a consultant to help it determine if City Council district boundaries might need to be redrawn as part of redistricting requirements.
In 2017, the city moved from an at-large election system to a district-based system. Local governments are required to evaluate the 2020 Census data to determine if voting districts need to be adjusted.
At its meeting on Nov. 1, the council authorized City Manager Greg Garrett to contract with a firm USgeocoder, spending $1,950 to determine if the 2017 boundaries are still balanced. If not, the city may spend up to $32,795 and would have to hold a minimum of four public meetings or workshops to redraw boundaries in compliance with state law.
— Claudia Elliott
