The Tehachapi City Council honored a retiring police officer and welcomed two new police sergeants at its July 18 meeting.
In a brief ceremony at the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Phil Smith presented a certificate of recognition to Michael Christian, who has retired after 15 years of service with the city and 25 years in law enforcement.
Police Chief Kent Kroeger said Christian filled a lot of roles with the Tehachapi Police Department including running the Explorer program for a number of years. He said the department has former Explorers now working for TPD who were under Christian’s tutelage when he ran the program. Christian also served as a range instructor and field training officer, and also been a member of the Tehachapi community.
For his part, Christian thanked the city and citizens of Tehachapi for what he called an adventure.
Also at the meeting the chief introduced one of two new police sergeants with the department, Justin Ruppert. Another new sergeant, James Clark, was not able to attend the meeting.
