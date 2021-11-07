In keeping with its philosophy of having new residential development pay its own way, the city of Tehachapi has a number of fees it charges when new construction is approved.
In a staff report for the City Council’s Nov. 1 meeting, Development Services Director Jay Schlosser said the city created a fee mechanism to collect funds for procurement of long-term water supplies in 2007. The city increased the water fee to $3,148 per equivalent dwelling unit in 2020 but has since determined that purchasing water rights is more costly than it was at the time. Based on a consultant’s recommendation, the council voted to increase the fee to $3,918.
— Claudia Elliott
