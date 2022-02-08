The Tehachapi City Council met the city’s new finance director and moved several projects forward in a meeting Feb. 7.
Hamed Jones, formerly the administrative services director for Bear Valley Community Services District, joined the city staff Monday, taking over for Hannah Chung, who retired on Feb. 3 following 22 years with the city. He and his family have lived in Tehachapi since 2008.
A UCLA graduate, he has spent many volunteer hours in the Tehachapi community working as a coach with local youth sports programs.
City Manager Greg Garrett said Jones had the experience the city sought and came highly recommended.
“It’s a bonus he already calls Tehachapi home,” he added.
At the beginning of the Feb. 7 meeting, Mayor Phil Smith asked attendees to take a moment of silence to remember the contributions of two community members who died recently — educator George Novinger and journalist Tina Cunningham.
He also issued a proclamation drawing attention to Safe Surrender Baby Awareness month, in cooperation with the Kern County Fire Department.
The council took action to apply for a $20,000 grant from CalRecycle and establish a utility undergrounding district.
Council members also commented on tree-planting and related improvements nearing completion. Garrett said many of the trees being planted as part of the urban greening project are oaks.
Redistricting
The council also heard a presentation from Mitchell J. Pearce of USgeocoder, the firm hired to assist the city with ensuring its council districts meet legal requirements.
Pearce provided a map with data showing roughly equal council districts and the council conducted the second of three public hearings planned before the first reading of an ordinance to establish the districts and eventual adoption.
As submitted to the council the plan would move some areas into districts represented by different council members but would not displace any currently elected members.
Other opportunities to be involved in the process include:
• Community workshop and City Council special meeting with public hearing, 6 p.m. on Feb. 10. The public will be assisted in using a computer application to draw maps of proposed city districts for submission to the City Council.
• Tehachapi City Council meeting, first reading of ordinance establishing districts, 6 p.m. on March 21.
• Tehachapi City Council meeting, adoption of ordinance establishing districts, 6 p.m. on April 4.
All meetings will be held in the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St.
According to Ashley Whitmore, general services director for the city, residents are encouraged to bring their own laptops for hands-on learning during the community workshop and Wi-Fi will be provided.
More information is available online at www.liveuptehachapi.com/467/Redistricting.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
