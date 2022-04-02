The city of Tehachapi will fully implement Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Ordinance following a directive from Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Public Works Director Don Marsh said the city is well prepared for drought and relies on Tehachapi basin groundwater for its potable water supplies.
“Our groundwater basin is very healthy and we are not at risk of running out of water,” Marsh said on March 29. “The Governor’s water conservation executive order this week requires the city to fully implement Stage 2 of our Water Shortage Contingency Ordinance.”
He said the order will have minimal impact on residents since the city has previously implemented Stage 2 restrictions.
“City residents have done a good job of continuing water conservation efforts over the past few years with one of the lowest per capita consumption rates in the area,” he noted. “Drought-Wet cycles are part of living in California. Water recycling, conservation, banking and storage are all effective tools to combat dry periods.
“Consistent with the Governor’s order, the city continues to prioritize these efforts and is actively working on water banking, conservation and water recycling with the goal of creating a more sustainable water supply,” Marsh said.
— Claudia Elliott
