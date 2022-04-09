The city of Tehachapi’s TehachaPod channel debuted a new addition earlier this month.
Short podcasts will be added to the lineup, according to Key Budge, community engagement specialist.
“The goal of the mini-pod is to provide a quick update on some of the upcoming community events and monthly meetings,” he said, noting that they offer a short conversation to remind the community of activities.
Joining Budge on the first mini-pod was Jeanette Pauer, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. She shares updates on what is happening in the local business community during April and early May.
Budge said TehachaPod will continue with the regular interview shows featuring local guests from the community. The mini-pods will be a new addition just to provide a quick update. TehachaPod is a free podcast available on most podcasting platforms and programs can be accessed at https://tehachapod.libsyn.com/.
For more information call Budge at 822-2200, ext. 119, or send email to kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com.
