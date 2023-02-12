Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett will receive the Kern County Council of Government’s prestigious Darrel Hildebrand Distinguished Leadership Award on March 2.
The award is named for a former assistant director of Kern COG who is credited with creating the Kern Regional Blueprint Program in the latter part of his nearly 25 years with the organization. Hildebrand died in 2009.
This year, the award will go to Garrett and also to Ryan Alsop, chief administrative officer for the county of Kern.
A total of 15 individuals and programs will be honored for making significant contributions to the area’s quality of life through innovative, cooperative efforts, the agency said in a news release.
Among other awards to be made at the March 2 banquet is an Award of Merit for Innovation to the city of Tehachapi for its Location-based Artificial Intelligence Data project.
