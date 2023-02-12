Briefs - Garrett.jpeg

Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett will be honored for his leadership by the Kern Council of Governments on March 2.

 Courtesy of city of Tehachapi

Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett will receive the Kern County Council of Government’s prestigious Darrel Hildebrand Distinguished Leadership Award on March 2.

The award is named for a former assistant director of Kern COG who is credited with creating the Kern Regional Blueprint Program in the latter part of his nearly 25 years with the organization. Hildebrand died in 2009.

