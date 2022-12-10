“Sacramento is not our friend,” Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett told attendees at the Dec. 7 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council — a day after learning about planned prison facility closures that will impact the community.
His comment followed a brief presentation by Warden Brian Cates about the planned deactivation — or closure — of Facility D at the California Correctional Institution.
Cates emphasized that not all of CCI will be closing — just the Level II facility built in 1967.
“We’re not closing the doors of the facility,” he said. Although the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation did not include a timeline in its public announcement of prison closures and deactivations, Cates said he expects the Level II yard deactivation at CCI to take place sometime before the end of June 2023.
“CCI is not intended to have a layoff program,” he said. “We’re going to absorb the employees that we currently have.” The CDCR has not yet made public the number of positions that will be eliminated in the planned deactivation at CCI — or the dollar value of the lost payroll.
Facilities being closed throughout the state are Level II facilities, Cates said — meaning lower custody. Facilities 4A and 4B, two maximum security facilities built at CCI in the early 1980s, will remain open as will Facility C, a Level III facility built in 1986.
The warden fielded questions from attendees with some people expressing concern that the state is releasing inmates who go on to commit new crimes for which they are unlikely to be prosecuted because of changes in state law that have reduced penalties for what are termed non-serious, non-violent property and drug crimes.
GTEDC President Josh Pierce tried to moderate the discussion by reminding those present that the closure of CCI and other prisons is not the decision of people who work at the local facilities.
Garrett said that the city expects to lose several hundred thousand dollars a year in direct revenue as the result of reduced prison population at CCI, largely from reduced shares of sales tax and DMV fees.
Although he expressed frustration with Sacramento for announcing the decision without any local discussion — and limited notice to legislators who represent the area — Garrett said that Tehachapi will not only survive the closures, but thrive.
Tehachapi is a model community and can take on the challenges as an “opportunity to make us better,” he said.
In a news release issued by the city on Dec. 6, after the CDCR made its announcement, Garrett noted that the department said there will be local community and workforce support with an “economic resiliency plan and workers will be offered transfers to nearby facilities.”
We don’t have any further information on what “local support or an economic resiliency plan” entails at this point, he noted.
“This is another example of takeaways at the state level that impact local communities and the local government,” he added. “We are very thankful the citizens of Tehachapi recently voted in favor of Measure S, mandating local tax dollars stay local and out of the state’s coffers.”
Podcast
A podcast released by the city on Dec. 8 further explored the potential impact of the state’s criminal justice system changes and the planned prison facility closures.
Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe and Community Outreach Manager Key Budge joined Garrett for a conversation about the impact.
Costelloe noted that the impact would have been much greater if, in the 1980s, the state had closed the local prison instead of expanding it.
We might not be here today if that had happened, he said, because in those days Tehachapi’s economy was much more dependent on prison jobs.
Since then, the economy has diversified. Approximately 60 percent of working people who live in Tehachapi commute elsewhere for work.
Still, he noted, the loss of positions will have an impact. He said the city plans to reach out to the city of Susanville — where a prison is being closed — and others to try to learn what short-term and long-term impacts the closures may have.
Garrett continued with examples of ways he believes the state has failed and hurt the local area.
But as to the law changes that resulted in a reduced prison population, he has an opinion.
“This is a giant experiment that’s not going well,” he said.
You can listen to the podcast online at ihr.fm/3USgppE.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
