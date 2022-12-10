City - EDC - prison closure impact - Cates.jpg

Warden Brian Cates fielded questions about the planned closure of the Level II facility at the California Correctional Institution during the Dec. 7 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

“Sacramento is not our friend,” Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett told attendees at the Dec. 7 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council — a day after learning about planned prison facility closures that will impact the community.

His comment followed a brief presentation by Warden Brian Cates about the planned deactivation — or closure — of Facility D at the California Correctional Institution.