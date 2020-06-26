Although Independence Day will not look the same this year, the city of Tehachapi is doing what it can to celebrate the holiday by recognizing those who served their country.
City officials are seeking "Military Shout-Outs” for the July 4 Independence Day Salute to our Troops Tehachapod podcast.
"Of course, Independence Day could not have happened without the foresight and leadership of our forefathers and our military, which is protecting us," City Manager Greg Garrett bsaid in a weekly interview with Tehachapi News.
The podcast will include an interview with Brigadier Gen. E. John "Dragon" Teichert and the reading of the Declaration of Independence, according to Garrett.
Any person wishing to send a thank you or love for an active duty military member or to a veteran is encouraged to send that message to media@TehachapiCityHall.com or leave a voice message by calling 822-2200, ext. 119.
Voice messages received will be inserted into the podcast episode, and one of the TehachaPod crew (Key Budge, Corey Costelloe or Garrett) will read written messages sent via email.
TehachaPod will be available July 2 on all podcasting platforms.
Aerial display
Fireworks will go off over the skies of Tehachapi this Independence Day, but other activities such as the usual All-American 4th of July Festival at Philip Marx Central Park and Coy Burnett Stadium and the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association's Bad Bulls riding event have been canceled.
The fireworks spectacular will be held at 9 p.m. and originate from Tehachapi Municipal Airport. It will be an 18-minue display by Zambelli Fireworks, a Kern County-based company. For the third consecutive year, the show will be presented by sPower.
Said Garrett, "We are very appreciative of their donation to pull the show off."
Garrett went on to remind the public that fireworks outside the city display are illegal in Tehachapi.
"You may buy fireworks in the valley, but you may not even light up a firecracker in Tehachapi," Garrett said. "We are working hand-in-hand with the Kern County Fire Department, the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Bear Valley and Stallion Springs police departments. They are banned because of the fire risk. We want everyone to have a safe and happy 4th of July weekend."
